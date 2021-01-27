Topdanmark A/S’s (TPDKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPDKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY remained flat at $$4.87 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

