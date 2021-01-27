ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 10,574,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,438,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.34% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

