TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Down 5.3%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 562,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 346,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Separately, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The company has a market cap of $776.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $322,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

