TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.58 and last traded at $60.38. 1,013,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 855,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 42,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 261,724 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

