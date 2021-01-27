Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Lifted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

