Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after acquiring an additional 577,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

TT traded down $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

