Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 34.2%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were up 34.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 140,534,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 42,716,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

