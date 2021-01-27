Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 8.5%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price was down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 683,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 406,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

