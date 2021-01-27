Trevor Hallam Sells 2,393 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $53,531.41.

On Friday, November 27th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93.

On Thursday, November 5th, Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00.

Shares of STRO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.22 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

