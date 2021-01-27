Trinseo (TSE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSE opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,640. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

