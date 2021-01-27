Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.85. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 13,812 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

