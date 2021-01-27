TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.12 Million

Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $103.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $591.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $603.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $897.23 million, with estimates ranging from $801.39 million to $958.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.