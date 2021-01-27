Tripio Price Tops $0.0008 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $364,316.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

