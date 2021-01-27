Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $45.12. 653,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 369,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,843 shares of company stock worth $3,266,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 277,258 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

