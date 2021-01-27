Triumph Group (TGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Triumph Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

