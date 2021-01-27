TRONCLASSIC 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Coin Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 coins. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRONCLASSIC Coin Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

