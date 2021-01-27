TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.67. 889,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 596,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $486.12 million, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 39.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 232,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

