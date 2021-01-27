Truist Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.94. 11,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,137. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 364.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3,542.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $247,958,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Polaris by 27,968.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,411,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,472 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Polaris by 9,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 78.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,422 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

