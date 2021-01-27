Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FHN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

FHN stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 428,195 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

