TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $98,798.22 and approximately $142.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010277 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.