Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

