TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

