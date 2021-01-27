Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.61

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and traded as high as $52.35. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1,402 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.