Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.33

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 6016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $907.77 million, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,249,281.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,410 shares of company stock worth $778,750. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tucows by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tucows by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tucows by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.