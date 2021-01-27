TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Cut to Reduce at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. Equities analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

