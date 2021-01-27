TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) to Reduce

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TUIFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.15.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

