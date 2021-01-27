Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.29. 6,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

