Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 7.1%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.34 and last traded at $119.02. 518,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 268,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.07.

Several brokerages have commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.