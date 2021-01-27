Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 1,922,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,129,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,432,844.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,409 shares of company stock valued at $728,610. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market cap of $231.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

