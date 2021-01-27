U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. 575,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

