U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading Down 8.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 574,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 810,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

