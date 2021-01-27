U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 7.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.27. 989,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,581,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $611.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

