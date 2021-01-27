UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Declares $0.37 Annual Dividend

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of UBS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 4,643,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
