UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Declares $0.37 Annual Dividend

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 4,643,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.