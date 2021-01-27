UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €118.00 Price Target

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.13 ($128.39).

SY1 stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €103.45 ($121.71). 296,355 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.13. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

