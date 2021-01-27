UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 293,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft increased its holdings in UBS Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 1,196,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after buying an additional 500,776 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 29,100,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,678,000 after buying an additional 1,449,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets increased its holdings in UBS Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 178,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 41,760 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management increased its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management now owns 125,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,062,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

