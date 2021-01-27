UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 293,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

