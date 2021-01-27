UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 293,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,817,961,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,739,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,336 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,348,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

