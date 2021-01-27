UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UGI opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

