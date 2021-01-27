Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 527.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $7,244,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.73.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $295.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.