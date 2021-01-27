Ultiledger Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $108,878.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins.

Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

