Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

