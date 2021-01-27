Unibright (UBT) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $91.88 million and $1.95 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

