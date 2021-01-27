Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $9.17

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $22.97 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $9.17 or 0.00029146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00152469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.