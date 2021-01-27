UniLend 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $704,988.00 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $704,988.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

