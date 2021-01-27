UniLend Reaches Market Cap of $4.50 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. UniLend has a market cap of $4.50 million and $704,988.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001372 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

