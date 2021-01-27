Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

