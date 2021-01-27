Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

