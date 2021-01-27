Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.64

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 12769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 184.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

