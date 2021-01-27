United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €36.15 ($42.53) and last traded at €36.18 ($42.56). Approximately 231,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.40 ($42.82).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTDI. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.19 ($44.93).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.