United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Down 7%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 13,488,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,014,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

